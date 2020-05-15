Outer periphery of Typhoon Ambo to continue bringing rains to Cebu

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Despite the lifting of Signal No.1 in northern Cebu on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, the weather bureau said that Typhoon Ambo is still expected to bring rains in Cebu, especially in the northern area.

Joseph Merlas, weather forecaster at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that some parts of Cebu will still experience cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the outer periphery of typhoon Ambo.

“Lapad-lapad ni iyang outer [rim] even ang Bohol area naa tay pagpanag-um, sa [Negros] Oriental karung taknaa and even southern Cebu [like] Dalaguete tungod aning outer periphery ni Ambo,” he said.

(Its outer rim is very wide that even the Bohol area will experience gloomy skies, in Negros Oriental at this time and even in southern Cebu like Dalaguete because of this outer periphery of Ambo.)

“Apektado gihapon ta kay di pa kaayo ingun ana kalayo kini [Typhoon],” he added.

(We’ll still be affected because the typhoon isn’t that far yet.)

He also said that aside from Ambo’s outer periphery, the presence of southwest monsoon or habagat also causes to bring rains in Cebu.

“Nag-utro atuang direction sa hangin, nag-southwest to south unya kung southwest to south kay kahibaw ta nga habagat ni, naa tay mga moist nga hangin hinungdan nga mamugna ang pagpanag-um,” he said.

(The direction of the wind also changed to southwest to south and we know if it’s southwest to south this is habagat, there is moist in the air which causes the cloudy skies.)

Merlas added that the weather in Cebu will be expected to improve on weekend as Ambo gradually moves away from the Visayas area. /bmjo