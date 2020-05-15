Secondary contacts of patient from Daanbantayan negative for COVID-19
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another batch of individuals who have come in contact with the first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Daanbantayan town, Cebu tested negative for the virus.
The local government of Daanbantayan, a first-class municipality situated approximately 140 kilometers north of Cebu City, made this announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
“The results of the swab test for the 11 individuals who were classified as secondary contacts on the COVID-19 patient from Sitio Berhan sa Enar, Barangay Lanao have arrived, and all tested negative,” the post stated in Cebuano.
This is the second batch of swab test results released for Daanbantayan. Samples from a total of 22 individuals were extracted to detect possible COVID-19 infection.
Last week, 11 people identified to have come in close contact with the town’s first COVID-19 patient also tested negative of the virus.
In the meantime, local officials in Daanbantayan said that those who underwent the mandatory swab test will have to finish their 14-day quarantine so a “certificate of completion” will be issued to them upon release. /bmjo
