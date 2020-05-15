UPDATE: Ambo maintains strength, now over Catanuan, Quezon province

MOALBOAL CEBU — Typhoon “Ambo” has maintained its strength and is now over the vicinity of Catanuan town in the Quezon province.

According to the 11 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Ambo sustained its strength with maximum winds of 125 kilometers per hour (km/hr) near the center and gustiness of up to 165 km/hr.

Ambo, which moves northwest at 20 km/hr., is also expected to approach the Quezon-Laguna area.

The weather advisory also revealed that the eyewall region of Typhoon Ambo is bringing destructive winds and heavy to intense rainfall over the northern portion Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon.

Residents from Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, Laguna, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino are expected to experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Here is the updated list of areas under storm signals as of 11 a.m.:

Signal No. 3

LUZON

Quezon including Polillo Island, Rizal, Laguna, the southern portion of Aurora

*(Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan),

Southern portion of Nueva Ecija

*(Licab, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, Rizal,Bongabon, General Mamerto Natividad, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan, Palayan, Laur, Gabaldon, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan, General Tinio)

Eastern portion of Bulacan

*(San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Dona Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose Del Monte),

Western portion of Camarines Norte

*(Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Labo)

Extreme western portion of Camarines Sur

*(Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona),

Marinduque

Signal No. 2

Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Tarlac, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, Burias Island

Eastern portion of Pangasinan

*(San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem)

Eestern portion of Camarines Sur

*(Siruma, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Naga, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili)

Signal No. 1

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Camarines Sur,

Northern portion of mainland Masbate

*(Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Milagros, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo), and Ticao Island. /bmjo