CIDG-7 chief: Use cash aid properly or you’ll get in trouble

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Use the government aid on food and the needs of your family or you may end up in jail.

This is appeal and warning of Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) chief, to beneficiaries of the social amelioration program (SAP) and the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) after 18 individuals were arrested in simultaneous operations after they were caught engaging in illegal gambling in Central Visayas.

Read more: 6 individuals, some SAP and UCT beneficiaries, arrested for illegal gambling in Cordova

Some of these individuals were believed to have used the government aid that they received in illegal gambling.

Tolosa said when the distribution of SAP and UCT of the government, some beneficiaries were reported to have been engaging in the illegal gambling activities, who possibly used the money they received for these illegal activities.

“We were instructed to monitor these activities as the SAP and UCT were supposed to be used properly, to buy food and for the needs of their family,” said Tolosa.

The 18 individuals arrested were conducted by CIDG-7 personnel in Negros Oriental; Naga City, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City and Mandaue City.

Tolosa said that all the heads of CIDG-7 in their sub units were informed to continue monitoring reports on illegal gambling activities as ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Tolosa again warned the public to use their SAP and UCT aid properly so they would be able to get through the pandemic.

However, Tolosa said that those who would be caught engaging in illegal activities like illegal gambling with the money from the government aid would face charges for illegal gambling.

He said that instead of alleviating their problem of getting through the COVID-19 crisis, using the money for illegal activities and getting caught doing this would just worsen their problem./dbs