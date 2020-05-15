Carbon, Pardo Police assure operations won’t be affected by depleted personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police office tasks won’t be affected even if most of their men are under a 14-day quarantine.

This was the assurance made by Police Captain Alvin Llamedo, Carbon Police chief, and Police Major John Kareen Escober, head of the Pardo Police, in light of the isolation of most of their men including themselves due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More than 60 policemen from both stations are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine inside the station and isolation centers after some of the persons whom they have arrested tested positive of COVID-19 last May 13, 2020.

But despite their depleted lineup, both station chiefs have found ways to continue with their office works and other tasks.

For Llamedo, he said that they have set up a makeshift station outside their office to receive complaints and write down blotters and reports. This makeshift station is being manned by those who were assigned to patrol the streets and man the checkpoints since they were not able to handle arrests.

Llamedo said that they have also asked the help of barangay officials and volunteers to handle other matters that are within their capacity like doing street patrols.

“We only do constant patrolling in coordination with the barangay to make sure the areas are peaceful,” said Llamedo.

Meanwhile, Escober said that 10 of his men are being isolated in their station. They are responsible for doing office works and making reports while those who were exposed to the COVID-19 positive detainees were sent to the Pardo Elementary School for isolation.

Escober said that as of the moment, they are able to perform their duties despite the limited personnel left.

As of this posting, all the personnel from Carbon and Pardo Police are still waiting for the results of their swab tests. /rcg