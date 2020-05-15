COVID-19 survivor from Mandaue receives warm welcome

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cheers and applause from his neighbors and village officials greeted a COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) survivor from Mandaue City as he arrived home on Friday, May 15.

The patient, a resident of Sitio Manga, Barangay Casuntingan, is among the six COVID-19 recoveries reported in Mandaue City.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) announced on its Facebook page that the COVID-19 survivor arrived home on Friday, May 15.

“A resident of Sitio Manga, Barangay Casuntingan, he and his two family members initially contracted the virus but all of them have recovered from the disease,” the PIO stated.

Aside from his neighbors, officials from Barangay Casuntingan and the city’s Disaster and Rescue Unit also welcomed the patient.

Four COVID-19 patients were found in Barangay Casuntingan, three of whom happened to be senior citizens.

All have recovered from the infection after repeat tests conducted upon them showed that their health systems are clear of the virus.

Mandaue City has logged a total of 111 COVID-19 cases as of May 14, majority of which are reported in Mandaue City Jail in Barangay Looc.

The city also reported three deaths related to the coronavirus. /dbs