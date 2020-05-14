COVID-19 patients in Casuntingan, Mandaue recover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in a barangay in Mandaue City have recovered, the city government reported on Thursday, May 14.

The public information office (PIO) of Mandaue City announced that the four patients from Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue were officially declared free from COVID-19.

This developed after they reported two more recoveries from their city on Thursday, bringing the total number of patients from Mandaue City whose health systems have been cleared with coronavirus to six.

The youngest COVID-19 patient in Mandaue City to have recovered from the infection is a 17-year-old patient from Sitio Sili, Barangay Cambaro.

Three of the four patients from Barangay Casutingan are senior citizens age 73 years old, 68 years old, and 66 years old, and are all residing in Sitio Manga.

A 31-year-old patient from Greenhills, Barangay Casuntingan also tested negative during the repeat tests that he undertook.

As of May 13, 2020, Mandaue City has a total of 110 COVID-19 cases, majority of which are reported in Mandaue City Jail which is located in Barangay Looc.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) said they were anticipating a rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the region as some previously confirmed patients had finished their 14-day isolation period./dbs