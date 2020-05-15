City dad to LTFRB: Public transport should have plastic shields

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo is asking the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that if public transport returns to the streets, these should have plastic shields to ensure social distancing and prevent contact.

Guardo said that plastic shields would be effective in containing any body fluid that might come from the nose or mouth of any individual and putting them up could help keep every individual separated.

In the models presented to the media, the plastic barriers would be placed between the driver and the passenger’s seats and between the passengers as well. This will become an indicator of the distance between each passenger.

Guardo said that the plastic barrier would be a cheap but effective way to help prevent the spread of the virus.

If jeepney and other public transport operators put this up on their own, there may be a bigger chance that public transport can return back to the streets.

“Not only the commuting public has been hit hard by the Executive Order No. 064 imposed by the Cebu City government, but also the public utility drivers. The Cebu City government needs to take cognizance that public transport operations are necessary for the commuting public in these trying times,” said Guardo.

Guardo hopes for the support of LTFRB as the commuting public and the jeepney drivers desperately need the return of operations so they can go back to work.

These plastic shields can also be adopted by private vehicles and company shuttles to truly ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

Even motorcycles can put up a plastic shield for their passenger should back riding be allowed again in the streets./dbs