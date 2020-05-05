Tropical Storm Ambo now over waters of Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ambo maintained its strength while crossing the coastal waters of Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur, the state weather bureau said Saturday.
In its 8 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ambo was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.
The tropical storm was also spotted moving north-northwest at 20 kph.
Moderate to heavy rains are expected over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales.
Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Batanes and Babuyan Islands for Sunday.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No.2 remains hoisted over the following areas:
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- The eastern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, San Carlos City, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, Binmaley, Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, Urdaneta City, Villasis, Sta. Maria, San Quintin, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Natividad, San Jacinto, Pozzorubio, San Fabian, Sison, San Manuel, San Nicolas)
- Apayao
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Babuyan Group of Islands
- The northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug)
- Nueva Vizcaya
- The northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan).
Pagasa also raised TWCS No. 1 over:
- Batanes
- The rest of Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Aurora
- The rest of Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- The northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, and Iba)
- The rest of Pangasinan
State meteorologists also lifted the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal raised over Metro Manila and other areas.
Tropical storm Ambo is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday afternoon.
