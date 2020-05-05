Tropical Storm Ambo now over waters of Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur

May 16,2020 - 09:24 AM

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net May 16,2020 - 09:24 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ambo maintained its strength while crossing the coastal waters of Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 8 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ambo was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The tropical storm was also spotted moving north-northwest at 20 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Batanes and Babuyan Islands for Sunday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No.2 remains hoisted over the following areas:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

The eastern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, San Carlos City, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, Binmaley, Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, Urdaneta City, Villasis, Sta. Maria, San Quintin, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Natividad, San Jacinto, Pozzorubio, San Fabian, Sison, San Manuel, San Nicolas)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Babuyan Group of Islands

The northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug)

Nueva Vizcaya

The northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan).

Pagasa also raised TWCS No. 1 over:

Batanes

The rest of Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Aurora

The rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

The northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, and Iba)

The rest of Pangasinan

State meteorologists also lifted the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

Tropical storm Ambo is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday afternoon.