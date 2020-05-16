Drivers told to observe speed limit even when traversing near-empty roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Drivers and motorists traversing the national highway in Toledo City are advised to always observe the 60 kilometers per hour (kph) speed limit even if roads in the area are empty or near empty as a result of the enhanced community quarantine implementation.

This after a Fuso six-wheeler truck rammed into a roadside home in Sitio Bawod Curbada, Barangay Madugo shortly after midnight today, May 16, 2020.

Arnilo Pelit, 43, told Toledo City police that he was in a hurry to get back home.

Police Staff Sergeant Nicanor Goc-ong of the traffic division of the Toledo City Police Station said that Pelit was lucky that no one was hurt during the accident.

Goc-ong said that Pelit, a resident of Barangay Balisong in Naga City, was already driving home after he delivered poultry feeds in Pinamungahan town when the accident happened.

He was traveling at a speed of 80 kph when he suddenly swerved to the right causing his vehicle to ram into a roadside house owned by Gertrudiz Mendoza to avoid another vehicle that was traveling on the opposite lane.

Pelit’s truck damaged the fence and part of the roof of Mendoza’s home.

“Ang mga motorista usahay maka limot sa mga traffic rules. Naa lang man gyud na nila pero dili lang kumpyansa pakusog ilabi na kung mag ulan-ulan,” said Goc-ong.

(Motorists have the tendency to forget traffic rules. It is their responsibility to make sure that they do not over speed especially when it is raining.)

Goc-ong said that Pelit is now in negotiation with Mendoza to reach a possible settlement. No charges will be filed against the driver if both parties agree to a settlement. / dcb