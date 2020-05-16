Public told about new normal: Wear face masks, observe social distancing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public must remember to still use face masks, observe social distancing and avoid mass gatherings in areas that are already under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) because these are the new normal.

Those, who are residents of places still under the enhanced community quarantine, must continue to follow the guidelines.

This was the reminder of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), as some areas in the region begin implementation of the MECQ and GCQ.

According to Ferro, even when the places around the region have been placed in different community quarantines, the public should still wear masks, follow social distancing and avoid gatherings because these are now the new normal.

“The new normal which is wearing of face masks and then social distancing is the basic, and then if you are not essential (workers) and don’t need to go out, stay at home,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that the policemen would continue to reprimand and remind the public during their patrols of the new normal regulations.

The different community quarantines being implemented around the region might be challenging for the policemen especially when it would come to the security measures that would be implemented, but then, he said, the police were directed to closely monitor the public with the new normal guidelines./dbs