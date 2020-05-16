PRO-7 probing groups possibly behind ‘Kill Duterte’ posts on FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating if the Facebook posts about people offering money to kill President Rodrigo Duterte is a “political move”.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they were investigating if there were anti-government groups that were behind such movements.

“That’s political. These group are trying to destroy the gains we have done with our president leading the way,” said Ferro.

However, Ferro said that if the police would be able to find out who was behind the posts and were instigating these movements, they would be investigated accordingly and charges would be filed against them also.

He said that they would not tolerate those who would subvert this government.

From previous reports, the Cordova Police and Criminal Investigation Group(CIDG) were able to arrest Ma. Catherine Bentolan Ceron, 26, in her home in Sitio Tumoy, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova.

Ceron was said to have been arrested for posting that she would be paying P75 million to whomever could kill Duterte. However, Ceron denied the allegations and said her Facebook was hacked.

The charges for violation of Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code or Inciting to Sedition has been filed against Ceron./dbs