Ermita tanods deny posting threats against President Duterte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two barangay tanods in Cebu City have denied allegations that they have posted threats and offered a bounty to anyone who can kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

The tanods, identified as Aldren Butalid Cabigon and Rengel Dominguez Fajardo from Barangay Ermita, were invited by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI – 7) on Thursday, May 14 for questioning.

Cabigon and Fajardo told reporters in a press interview that an unknown netizen unscrupulously used their photos to create a dummy account on Facebook named Nogibac Aldren.

“We believe somebody used our photos to put us in a bad light. We own those photos but we did not make that post with the captions threatening our President. The photos dated back in 2009,” said Cabigon in Cebuano.

The images showed the two tanods posing with several firearms, with a caption that reads “President Dutae you m***********! There’s a bounty waiting for anyone who can kill you. I will kill you and your bodyguard once I see you, you m***********… gago!” in Cebuano.

Lawyer Arnel Pura, assistant to the deputy director of NBI – 7, said they were conducting further investigation on the matter.

“We’re still verifying all information because they (tanods) also have their valid facts. In the meantime, we are still evaluating all of these before we can initiate actions against them,” Pura said.

The village peacekeepers were the latest batch of Cebuanos summoned by the NBI – 7 for reportedly publishing threats against President Duterte and even dangled a bounty for those who could kill the President.

NBI – 7 also brought in question a security guard from Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island for also making the same post on his Facebook account.

Pura reminded the public that anyone caught posting threats made against the President and established persons in authority could be penalized.

“We have a particular law which penalizes this kind of criminal act. It’s inciting to sedition. And if made through the internet, there could be additional charges in relation to cybercrime law,” he said.

Pura also said they were tracing the people who could be behind the series of posts./dbs