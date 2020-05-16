outbrain

Bulacao fire damages 43-year-old house

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim - Reporter/CDN Digital | May 16,2020 - 07:46 PM
A house that was built since 1977 was damaged by a fire that hit St. Jude, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City this afternoon, May 16, 2020. | Photos Courtesy of Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A house that was built in 1977 or a 43-year-old house was damaged by the fire that hit Phase 4 of St. Jude, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, this Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020.

According to Senior Fire Officer 2 Hermes Molina, investigator of the Cebu City Fire Department, the fire started in the room of the owners George and Norma Tancingco on the second floor of the house.

Initial investigation showed that while the couple were downstairs having their snacks, they suddenly saw  thick smoke on the second floor of the house, and then the flames of the fire that drove them to run outside the house quickly.

Molina said that they were checking if a computer that was not turned off could have caused the fire.

However, he said that they were still conducting further investigation on the cause of the fire.

Molina placed the damage to property at P120,000.

He said that the whole second floor of the house was destroyed.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

The fire was put out at around 4:49 p.m. or around 20 minutes after it was reported at 4:27 p.m./dbs

