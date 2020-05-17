Compound in San Vicente, Liloan ‘isolated’ after resident tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A six-house compound in Purok Proper II, Barangay San Vicente in Liloan town has been placed under “strict isolation” after a resident there, who just gave birth at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The patient, a 38-year-old woman, her husband, and newborn, are all asymptomatic. The husband and baby are due for swab testing as well as their recent close contacts.

Liloan town is located about 22 kilometers north of Cebu City.

“As of this morning, contact tracing has been conducted, and the patient’s place of residence, which is in a compound with six households, has been placed on immediate containment and isolation. The compound is now guarded by the BHERT in coordination with the PNP and is under aerial drone monitoring,” Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco said in a Facebook post shortly after midnight this Sunday, May 17.

Quoting the initial investigation conducted by the local police, Municipal Health Office, and the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT), Frasco said the patient and her husband, live in the barangay while maintaining a store at the Ramos Public Market in Cebu City.

The patient purportedly visited Cebu City, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu, at least thrice for the month of May. She got past border checkpoints using her medical certificate indicating that she was pregnant.

May 8, 2020 — the patient went to Cebu City to fill out her Social Amelioration Program (SAP) Form that was provided by Cebu City.

May 9, 2020 — the patient visited Cebu City to claim her SAP financial assistance.

May 12, 2020 — the patient visited a private hospital in Cebu City for a checkup. On May 13, she was swabbed for COVID-19 as part of the hospital’s protocol.

The patient was admitted to VSMMC on May 15 where she gave birth.

“They have been advised that upon discharge from VSSMC, they will not return to Barangay San Vicente and will instead reside in Cebu City,” the mayor said.

Frasco said she also requested the Department of Health for a confirmatory test on the patient.

Despite having recorded its first resident to have contracted the infection, Frasco assured that the municipality has prepared, both in human staffing and equipment, to adequately respond to COVID-19.

Although more cases may be found through the contact tracing, Frasco called on her constituents not to worry as necessary response measure has been in place.

“All the measures we have taken since the onset of this global pandemic have prepared us for this day. Our Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center continues to strictly monitor 24/7 all Covid-19 related data and policy implementation in all Barangays of Liloan. Our Liloan Covid-19 Isolation Center has been set up and is fully prepared to receive patients. We have stocked up on PPEs and medicine and purchased ventilators. We have a fully staffed and equipped Emergency Services Center, ambulances designated specifically for Covid-19 patients, and our Gugmed Online Medical Consultation is available for people to be able to obtain medical advice from home,” Frasco wrote.

“As demonstrated today, since 1 person has tested positive, we have strict and immediate contact tracing, containment, and isolation protocols to prevent risk of spread of infection. As we anticipate that there may be more positive cases as a result of our contact tracing and testing, I urge you not to worry because we have set up the necessary measures to respond. Therefore, there is no need to panic,” she added.

The municipality of Liloan, along with the other component local government units of Cebu province, is set to transition to general community quarantine (GCQ) this Wednesday, May 20. / dcb