Cebu City reports 24 COVID-19 recoveries, drop in new cases on May 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City logged 21 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, May 17, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 1, 740.

But while COVID-19 cases in the city continue to increase, the City Health Department also announced an increase to 102 the total number of recoveries here. The most recent were 24 recoveries reported in Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz- 23 and Barangay Pardo -1.

Read: Cebu City logs 21 more COVID-19 cases, recoveries now at 78

The bulk of Cebu City’s new COVID-19 cases or 12 of the 21 new cases were reported in Barangay Sawang Calero. The new cases also included six inmates from the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail while three others were from Sitio Negative in Barangay Carreta.

Meanwhile, CHD announced another adjustment in its official COVID-19 tally.

In a Facebook post this morning, April 17, 2020, CHD said that their standing total as of May 16 is only 1, 719 cases of the infection and not 1, 723. With the addition of 21 new cases today, the city’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 1, 740.

The discrepancy in their tally resulted from the “double reporting” of some of the COVID-19 cases. They had to delete a total of four cases coming from Alaska, Mambaling and Barangay Pasil to correct their entry.

Wanting to prevent errors in their recordings, the CHD post that they are now trying to intensify their case-recording at the barangay level.

“The team is closely monitoring our patients inside the BIC (Barangay Isolation Centers) and also those who are in home isolation,” the CHD post said. / dcb