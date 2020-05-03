Cebu City logs 21 more COVID-19 cases, recoveries now at 78
CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City on Saturday, May 21, reported 21 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,723.
The Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) also said two previously confirmed COVID-19 patients had already tested negative after undergoing repeat tests.
As a result, the total number of laboratory negatives in the city increased to 78.
Breakdown of New Cases
Seven new COVID-19 patients are found in Tres Borces Street in Barangay Mabolo while four are from Barangay Pasil, a coastal village neighboring Barangay Suba where 124 coronavirus cases are reported.
The new patients from Barangay Pasil are from Sitios Mahayahay 1, Mahayahay 2, and Complex.
CCHD also logged a total of three additional COVID-19 cases in Barangay Ermita from Sitios Bato, Proper, and Kawit.
Two more patients are reported in Sitio Upper Tabura in Barangay Pardo while one was found in a mid-rise condominium in Barangay Kasambagan.
CCHD also announced that one new case was logged in Barangays Inayawan, Sawang Calero, and T. Padilla Street./dbs
