Workers in Lapu ‘encouraged’ to get tested before going back to work

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Workers in Lapu-Lapu City, who will be returning to work since the city is now under general community quarantine (GCQ), are not mandated to be tested but are encouraged to submit themselves to this tests.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan gave this advice to these workers in a phone interview with CDN Digital on Sunday, May 17.

Chan said that they too would have to follow some of the guidelines given by the Department of Health.

“Ang atoa lang naa may guidelines ang DOH naa silay guidelines nga gipagawas ba, ang ato lang nag encourage lang ta, if they can do test para safety ba para ka ayuhan ra man na, dili sila mandated, encouraged lang,” said Chan.

(For us, the DOH has guidelines that they had issued. So we just encourage them that if they can do the test for their safety and for the well-being of everybody they should take the test. They are not mandated to take it but we are encouraging them.)

In his online presser Saturday night, May 16, he announced the 90 percent of the establishments in the city would be operating again under the GCQ.

“Gahapon gyud ta officially nag GCQ,” he added.

(We officially started our GCQ yesterday.)

With this, public transportation will be operational but can only have 50 percent of its capacity.

This left Oponganons wondering about the minimum fare — will the fare significantly increase following this setup?

“Sa pagkakaron same sa, mangunsulta pa ta kung pila ang dapat i plete kay alkansi man gud sila kung otso ra so, mao na atong tnawn ug pila ang dapat,” said Chan.

(For now, the fare is the same, but we are consulting them how much will be fare because the drivers or operators will be at a loss if the minimum fare would still be P8. That is what we should look into.)

He added that he would be meeting with some PUJ operators and drivers tomorrow to discuss the issue with the fares.

Chan also reminded Oponganons that they might be under GCQ but this would not mean that they would be free to roam around the city.

This only means that public transport would be operational and workers would now be allowed to go back to their respective workplaces, which were approved by the IATF.

“Ang makita ra gyud nato nga kausaban sa atong GCQ ug ECQ sa panarbaho ug transportation. Mogawas lang gihapon sila og aduna silay essential nga mga paliton gi mando-an gihapon sila nga di pagawson ang 21 pa ubos ug senior citizens, aduna gihapon tay curfew nga 10 p.m. hangtod sa 5 a.m. sa sunod nga adlaw,” said the mayor.

(What changes I see in the GCQ and ECQ are that workers are back and the transportation. Those who can go out are those who have to buy essential things and the order prohibiting persons 21 years old below and senior citizens to stay home is still enforced. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will also be enforced.)/dbs