2 from Cebu City nabbed in Consolacion town for possession of unlicensed firearm, shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consolacion police are investigating if the two individuals whom they arrested in a buy bust operation at dawn today, May 19, 2020, are part of an illegal drug group that is operating around Cebu.

The arrested individuals were identified as George Geotoro 42, and Iris Jane Valero, 36. Geotero is from Barangay Talamban while Valero is from Sitio Cabantan in Barangay Luz both in Cebu City.

Police Corporal Cresencio Saladaga Jr. said that the two were arrested while disposing suspected shabu in Purok 7, Barangay Nangka, Consolacion at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The responding police team confiscated a 9mm pistol and a medium pack of shabu worth 81, 600 from the possession of Geotoro, who used to be a furniture shop employee. Valero, on the other hand, is jobless.

Saladaga said that the two suspects would often travel to Consolacion town despite the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to sell drugs. They were placed under surveillance for three weeks prior to their arrest.

The two suspects are able to dispose 100 to 200 grams of shabu per week to buyers in the area, he added.

Since they were unable to confiscate any service vehicle, Saladaga said they are now looking at the possibility that someone dropped them off in Barangay Nangka.

They also continue to investigate who are their other cohorts and how they got past police checkpoints in cities of Cebu and Mandaue and in Consolacion town.

“We are looking into asa sila connected kay dili mana sila taga dinhi,” said Saladaga.

(We are looking into their local contacts because they are not from here.)

Saladaga said they are also investigating the suspects’ background. He said that the two did not have prior arrest records an indication that they could be new in the illegal drugs business.

Both Geotoro and Valero are now detained at the detention facility of the Consolacion Police Station while police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them. / dcb