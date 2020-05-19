28 out of 149 swab samples from Cebu City rapid tests now on process

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Since the start of the rapid testing conducted in the barangays of Cebu City on May 7, 2020, at least 149 individuals were tested positive for antibodies that may mean they have contracted the SARS-COV-2 virus, which is responsible for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In the recent report of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Cebu City has already tested 77 out of its 80 barangays and collected 6,034 samples. This represents 35.5 percent of the target samples of the city as part of the data gathering of the Project Balik Buhay (PBB).

Out of the 6,034 samples collected as of May 17, 2020, DOH-7 said that only 149 need to be swabbed for the polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) or at least 2.5 percent of the samples collected. These samples contained Immunoglobulin G (IgG), Immunoglobulin M (IgM), or both.

Out of the 149 individuals that needed to be swabbed, 28 are already being processed at the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU).

Doctor Mary Jean Loreche, the DOH-7’s chief pathologist, said that not all of those who tested positive to IgG and IgM will automatically be positive for coronavirus.

However, it is essential that those who were positive to the antibodies remain under home quarantine while awaiting results of the swab test or awaiting the actual swab test for those not swabbed yet.

She urged individuals who have been informed that they need to be swabbed not to be afraid as the results are still indefinite before the swab.

And even if the individual tests positive for coronavirus after the swab test, she said the patients should not be discriminated and will need the support of the community to fight through the virus.

Loreche urged Cebu City residents to undergo the rapid test that is continuously being done in the barangays as Cebu City’s testing has been extended to May 20. /bmjo