PH virus patients to be given Avigan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has earmarked P18 million for the trial of Avigan, an antiviral medication, on patients suffering from COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday announced the trial in his eighth report to Congress on his administration’s response to the new coronavirus crisis.

He said at least three sites had been chosen for the trials, with 80 to 100 patients participating. He did not specify the locations of the trials.

Flu drug

Avigan, or favipiravir, is a Japanese-made prescription medication that is used to treat influenza. The antiviral reportedly yielded positive results in treating mild cases of COVID-19 in China.

Earlier, the DOH said Avigan would be tested on at least 100 COVID-19 patients here and that the Japanese government would provide the Philippines with supplies of the medicine.

Mr. Duterte also reported that 24 Philippine hospitals would participate in the “Solidarity Trials” initiated by the World Health Organization in search of a cure for the severe respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

He said 87 people would join the clinical trials, with 12 hospitals actively recruiting participants.

“The Department of Science and Technology also conducted exploratory talks for possible involvement in the clinical trials of several vaccine research groups and organizations abroad,” Mr. Duterte said.

The research groups are the Chinese Academy of Sciences and SinoPharma in China, Academia Sinica, National Health Research Institute, Chang Gu University and Adimmune Corp. of Chinese Taipei.

Southeast Asian cooperation

Last month, Mr. Duterte called on Southeast Asian countries to boost scientific cooperation in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 and antiviral treatment research and development.

In an online regional summit, the President said the Philippines was ready to take part in clinical trials of potential vaccines and medicines against COVID-19, such as Avigan. INQ

