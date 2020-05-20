Medical frontliners perform ‘Paraiso’ to give hope and comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOALBOAL, Cebu — Maurice Dan Geroy, a former choirmaster of the Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM), gathered his former students for one mission — give hope and comfort through music.

Geroy together with 32 former choir members, who are now practicing in the different fields of medicine, worked together for a month to finish the video cover of the song “Paraiso” that was originally written by National Artist for Music, Ryan Cayabyab.

“Mainly it [the song cover] is to encourage the frontliners, then [serve] as a reminder for everyone that there is hope at the end of this crisis,” he said.

https://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/308041716856235/

Geroy told CDN Digital that he started to distribute the piece to his former students during the second week of April.

He said that he challenged them all to be a “blessing” to everyone through their music.

“Knowing that music is a great tool to give comfort, hope, and joy, so I asked my former students who are mostly doctors now practicing all over the Philippines and some are outside the country already. I have always told them that I want them to become a blessing thru their music and lives, and not do it for fame or reward,” he said.

Geroy, an employee of a food processing plant in Cebu for at least seven years, said that he chose “Paraiso” because he wanted to deliver the important message of the song.

“I chose the song Paraiso because God has blessed us with a beautiful country but as of the moment we cannot enjoy it. Hoping that the message of the song can give comfort and hope that when this is over we can once again enjoy this beautiful place God entrusted us,” he said.

Making the video was not an easy feat, according to Geroy.

“Editing the sound to be together is a challenge because of the very limited time to learn the piece, not everyone starts or ends a phrase or a word at the same time and most of them have not sung for a long time and they do not get enough rest but that’s the beauty, the raw voices, and the sincere heart in singing made it real,” he said.

But he was thankful to the people who supported their campaign, especially those who contribute to the success of the song cover.

“I also asked the arranger, Sir Fidel Calalang of the UST Singers to use his arrangement and he gave permission. Then when the videos of my former students came in, I asked my brother who is a sound and video engineer to do the video,” he added.

As of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the “Song of Hope from your Frontliners” video has garnered 4,930 views; 334 reactions; and 121 shares from netizens.

Shine La Rosa said, ”It felt like a reunion nato mga alumni even if we are far away from each other.”

“Congratulations Maurice Dan A Geroy and to your choir for this heartfelt offering of song to our dear frontliners! Thanks too for singing my arrangement of Paraiso😊 Your music and message is a gift of hope and love to all. God bless!” said Fidel G. Calalang Jr. / dcb