Fish vendors can now sell at bagsakan at the SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fish vendors can now sell at the bagsakan at the South Road Properties (SRP).

This after Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella finally allowed the vendors to sell their seafood at the bagsakan area, which was placed at the SRP temporarily.

The bagsakan was placed in the area after the Suba Fish Port and Pasil Fish Market needed to be closed following the rise of coronavirus cases in the area.

Read more: Labella orders temporary closure of Suba Fish Port, Pasil Fish Market

The bagsakan served as an area for fish vendors to get their supplies of fish from the fishermen like they used to in the Suba fish port, but until today, they were not allowed to sell in the area.

The fish vendors had to sell their seafood in the public markets around the city or even directly — house to house.

On Thursday, May, 21, 2020, the mayor finally decided to allow the general public to go to the bagsakan to buy fish.

Cebu City spokesperson, Rey Gealon, said the area at the SRP was big enough for the vendors to put up stalls in a safe distance from each other.

The most important factor in the selling of the goods is to ensure the social distancing of the buyers.

The distance may be far from the usual fish market and fish port people are used to but Gealon said this was safer for the meantime.

“Sige lang kon layo siya basta ang importante safe ta (It does not matter if the area is far, what is important is we are safe),” said Gealon. /dbs