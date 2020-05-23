Housing developers in Central Visayas back Tri-Cities’ efforts to mitigate COVID-19

The members of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) in Central Visayas express their support to the local governments of Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City in all their efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19 and its efforts to help their economies recover from the crisis.

While the organization recognizes the need to get the economy running again, the members understand the position of the local government executives to prioritize the safety of their constituents by making a more informed assessment through the Strategic Testing under the Project Balik Buhay.

As the Tri-Cities make progress in assessing and isolating COVID-19 cases, SHDA CV hopes to contribute to the LGU’s efforts by enjoining its members to encourage their accredited contractors and suppliers to give priority in rehiring Daily Paid Workers who have certification from their LGUs indicating that they underwent the COVID-19 community testing and were duly cleared.

SHDA CV feel that they have a critical role in helping the local governments achieve their targets and come up with more accurate information by encouraging the workers to volunteer and be tested. This way, the LGUs can formulate the most appropriate solution to the crisis.

SHDA CV further hopes that this will help lessen the time needed for work to resume in the affected cities, creating job opportunities to the industry workers and at the same time prevent the virus from further spreading by promoting safe working environment, and overall help improve Metro Cebu’s economic state.

The SHDA CV is an organization made of up 60 subdivision and housing developers that employs thousands of skilled workers critical in helping the whole nation in its fight to maintain a running economy amid this pandemic.