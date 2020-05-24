Heart Evangelista clears pregnancy rumors: ‘A sensitive topic for me’

Actress Heart Evangelista has cleared speculations that she is expecting.

“I am not pregnant… fake news. Thank you for all your wishes but I am not,” she said on Twitter yesterday, May 23. “I’d like to set the record straight. It is a sensitive topic for me. Thank you.”

I am not pregnant … fake news .thank you for all your wishes but I am not … I’d like to set the record straight . It is a sensitive topic for me . Thank you — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) May 23, 2020

The fashionista confirmed in May 2018 that she was expecting twins. However, she suffered a miscarriage three months into her pregnancy.

Evangelista celebrated Mother’s Day this year with cards from her stepchildren Quino and Chesi.

“Thank you for always being here for us and being basically our mother figure while in quarantine and we don’t see Daddy and our mom every day,” said Quino.

Both are children of her husband Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero with his ex-wife Christine Flores.

Besides caring for her stepchildren, Evangelista also looks after dogs she has adopted and has a special spot for aspins (asong Pinoy). JB

RELATED STORIES: