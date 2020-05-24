Thunderstorms in Balamban, Toledo, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan tonight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pagasa Mactan bureau released a thunderstorm advisory Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 informing that some parts of Cebu will be experiencing thunderstorm later this evening.

According to Pagasa’s thunderstorm advisory the western portion of Balamban, the western portion of Toledo City, Pinamungajan, and Aloguinsan will be experiencing moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds.

While some areas in Negros Occidental will also be experiencing moderate to heavy rain showers, these places are Toboso, Calatrava, San Carlos City, and Vallehermoso town of Negros Oriental shall be expecting the same weather forecast for tonight, as well as neighboring towns within one to two hours, travel from the said location.

All areas who are prone to landslides and flash floods are advised to take extra precautionary measures./dbs