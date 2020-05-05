Alegado tells town residents to stay at home as Consolacion logs 4th COVID case

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 25,2020 - 06:47 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Joannes Alegado has reiterated his appeal for Consolacion town residents, especially the elderly, to stay at home.

Alegado made his appeal on Sunday, May 24, 2020, following the discovery of another coronavirus case in his town involving a senior citizen.

The patient, CLN4, is an 81-year-old resident of Cambiohan in Barangay Casili and is now admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

On Friday, Alegado also announced that a 69-year-old female resident of Barangay Pulpogan tested positive for the infection.

Read: Consolacion town logs 3rd COVID-19 case

“Sa duha ka adlaw, duha pud ka igsoon nato ang nag positibo sa Covid-19. Subo palandongon nga silang duha puros Senior Citizens (69 y.o. ug 81 y.o.),” Alegado said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

(In the last two days, two of our fellow town residents tested positive for COVID-19. It is sad to note that both are senior citizens aged 69 and 81-years-old.)

This now brings to four the total number of confirmed cases of the infection in this northern Cebu town.

“Ato unta intawn ampingan ang atong mga edaran sulod sa panimalay. Atong malikayan kini sa pag butang ug kaugalingong lugar diha sa balay alang lamang sa atong senior citizens.”

(Let us take care of the elderly members of our family. We will be able to fight the infection by designating an area in our homes for the senior citizens.)

Town residents, he said, should also be reminded of the need to practice precautionary measures like staying at home, wearing face masks, and always washing hands with soap and water.

Alegado said it is also important to always disinfect personal belongings using a diluted bleach solution and to immediately take a bath if coming from outside of their homes.