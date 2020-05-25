Cebuano artist hopes his latest painting will inspire people

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the Cebuano artist who made paid tribute to fallen NBA superstar Kobe Bryant by painting a huge portrait of the star on a basketball court?

The artist, Laurence Yuyen Ravina of barangay Duljo Fatima, is at it again.

This time, he is sharing a portrait of someone who he believes can help us in this time of crisis.

Ravina shared with CDN Digital his latest masterpiece, an oil on canvas painting of Jesus Christ based on the image seen in the movie, Heaven Is For Real.

“I made this last May 20, in just six hours, I got inspired by the painting done by Akiane for the movie and decided to paint the image,” he said.

The image is almost identical to the original piece seen on the movie.

“I never really went into the details like the original painting but rather focused on the face,” he added.

Ravina said this painting is not just about the movie but rather a timely painting which he believes everyone needs to see during this time of the pandemic.

Ravina hopes this painting will not just inspire other artists to do more artwork but also spread hope amid the crisis. /bmjo