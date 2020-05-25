outbrain

IN PHOTOS: The Archdiocese of Cebu’s complete set of protocols for churches under ‘new normal’

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 25,2020 - 05:09 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As several churches in Cebu reopened their doors since May 20, the Archdiocese of Cebu is still not taking any chances with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here is the complete set of protocols and guidelines the archdiocese released on May 25, 2020, and signed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Click here for other stories related to the Archdiocese’s new set of rules for churches under the “new normal,” and even Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

(Photos courtesy of Bag-ong Lungsoranon)

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.