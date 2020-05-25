Face masks in, air conditioning out in ‘new normal’ for Cebu churches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano faithful are advised to brace themselves for the ‘new normal’ as churches in Cebu implement several new policies.

The Archdiocese of Cebu on May 25 issued a more comprehensive set of guidelines, a 16-page memorandum signed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, for parishes that were located in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Portions of the document also reiterated that rules imposed for churches in places with enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ would be sustained.

“This means that (for churches in ECQ, MECQ) there are still no changes or modifications in our liturgical celebrations or activities that we have given to you for implementation in our previous circulars,” Palma said.

“These protocols are temporary in nature. We foresee that there will be other gradual and creative yet safe interventions from the Church hierarchy and from the government,” he added.

New Normal

Churches in Cebu have reopened last May 20 as most parts of the province transitioned from ECQ to a more relaxed GCQ.

READ MORE: What to expect in Cebu churches under ‘new normal’

Now, all church workers, priests, ministries, and devotees who wish to attend the Holy Masses in their parish churches will be required to wear face masks.

“All the people attending the Mass and other church services should wear face masks. In fact, the marshals and ushers should see to it that all the people in the church and in the parish offices are wearing face masks,” the memorandum said.

The Archdiocese also discouraged parish churches in using air conditioning units not only to prevent overcrowding but also to minimize the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 from circulating in closed-off areas.

“For those churches that are air conditioned, it would be better if the air conditioning units will not be used during this time. It will not be hot after all because there is no overcrowding. Encourage the people that open areas are better than closed spaces to ward off the virus,” they said.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Churches are advised to ensure that only three people will be seating in pews — four for wider ones and that distancing marks must be put in place to guide attendees.

During Holy Masses, the archdiocese will no longer allow choirs to sing.

“Instead of choirs, we will just request song leaders and an instrumentalist to lead the people in singing. There should be fewer people leading the congregation in singing at Mass,” they added.

Churches are also expected to enforce ‘contactless’ measures in Holy Masses by prohibiting the holding of hands at the Our Father, handshakes at the Giving of Peace.

“A simple bow or a smiling face can already be a good sign of peace,” they added.

Children and senior citizens are likewise discouraged from joining Holy Masses inside churches.

Meanwhile, all parishes regardless if they are under ECQ, MECQ or GCQ, are still encouraged to do live stream of their Holy Masses and ramp up their telecommunication efforts to reach wider coverages./dbs