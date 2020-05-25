COVID-19 patient caught stealing ‘things’ inside Tejero isolation center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive man, may not be able to taste freedom even when he will recover from the virus because he will be transferred to the detention facility of Waterfront Police Station from the Barangay Tejero isolation center by then.

This, after the man was caught in the act of stealing items from the isolation center he was staying in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at past 8 p.m., this Monday, May 25, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Fracel Buling of Waterfront Police said that the man from Sitio Sampaguita, Barangay Tejero, was caught by the volunteer health workers and barangay officials coming out from the storage room of the isolation center.

Buling said that there were already reports of missing items such as the bluetooth speaker from another patient in the center.

When the man’s room was checked, they found all the items including the printer of the storage room.

The total items recovered from the suspect were at least P8,000.

Buling said that they would be filing theft charges against the man.

“Kung unsa man iyahang rason, sayop iyahang gibuhat (Whatever his reason was, what he did was wrong.),” said Buling./dbs