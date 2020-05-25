Boy, 2, is Mandaue City’s latest COVID-19 survivor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A two-year-old boy is Mandaue City’s latest COVID-19 survivor.

The boy, who is known as Patient MC19, of Purok Señorita, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City has been declared COVID-free this Monday evening, May 25, 2020.

This was announced by the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) in its latest coronavirus disease 2019 update posted on its Facebook page.

The good news came after six new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the city.

The Mandaue PIO said Patient MC224 was a 48-year-old female from Cabatingan Compound in Barangay Maguikay, who died last May 22.

However, the swab result of the victim only came back today.

Patient MC225, on the other hand, is a five-year-old boy from CICC, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

The four others â€” Patients MC226 to MC229 are inmates of the Mandaue City Jail.

“DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patientâ€™s contacts are also being done,” said the Mandaue PIO.

These new cases at the Mandaue City Jail has bring the number of COVID-19 cases there to 189 inmates infected with the virus and one of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel also positive of the virus.

The new cases in Mandaue City bring the total to 229 COVID-19 patients and the latest new recovery makes the number of COVID-19 survivors in the city at 8./dbs