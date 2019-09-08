‘Dodoy,’ the famous water vendor of Cebu, needs help

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you are from Cebu, you will surely recognize this ray of sunshine selling water along A. Soriano Street in barangay Mabolo.

He is Jay Kummer Teberio, also known as “Dodoy” or “Tubig Queen of Cebu.”

Dodoy has entertained us for quite some time now with his unique and bubby way of selling bottled water on the streets.

But Dodoy is in some sort of dilemma lately due to the effects of the coronavirus scare in the city. Now, he is asking help for his family during these trying times.

In a message to CDN Digital, Dodoy said the effects of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is taking a toll on his family.

“Wan-a gyud me hapit ma gasto. No work no pay man ko. Akong mama, gisaligan ang tindahan namo sa kalsada and then nag [COVID-19] so bawal man mao nang wala mi lain ka daganan ron,” he said.

(We are really running out of money to spend for our necessities. I am in a no work no pay set-up. My mom banks on selling water on the streets but because of the COVID-19, we are not allwed so we no longer have anyone to run to.)

Dodoy and his family are living in their old house in barangay Mabolo.

“Super lisod gyud. Ako ang breadwinner namo unya dili pa gyud mi maka tinda, akong savings hurot-hurot nasad gyud,” he added.

(It is really difficult. I am the breadwinner of the family but we cannot sell [on the streets], my savings is running low as of the moment.)

So how can we help?

“Puwede lang gyud sila mag message sa ako sa FB. Jay Sumanting Teberio, any kind of help basta maka tabang lang gyud,” said Dodoy.

(They can reach me through my Facebook account, Jay Sumanting Teberio, any kind of help is welcomed.)

