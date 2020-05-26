Mandaue police records fewer arrests of ECQ violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following a certain police strategy, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) reported that from March 17, 2020 to May 24, 2020, they logged fewer arrests of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) violators.

The MCPO said it arrested 80 curfew violators and 52 individuals for disobedience during the said period.

According to Police Major Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of MCPO, their strategy of deployment has helped maintain peace and order in the city.

In the report given by Villaro, the MCPO made sure that its personnel were consistently present in all the 17 quarantine control points, conducted constant streets patrol, and maintained dedicated “Pulis sa Barangay” (village watchmen) in-charge for round-the clock quarantine patrol.

With a few days left before the possible extension or lifting of ECQ, Villaro assured the public that their security implementation and deployment will remain the same way. /bmjo