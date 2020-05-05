Argao, Cebu to implement ‘One Bus Stop’ policy in fight vs COVID-19

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 27,2020 - 08:16 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The municipality of Argao in southern Cebu is implementing a “One Bus Stop” policy to regulate the movement of travelers who are coming to and from their town.

With its implementation, the municipal government has designated the old terminal in Barangay Poblacion as the town’s only bus stop. This means that all travelers who are coming from and are headed for other parts of Cebu will be made to disembark or board buses in the area.

“Naghangyo og pagsabut ang Mayor niining maong purwesyo sa katawhan kay kining One Bus Stop kinahanglan nga ipatuman aron kapanalipdan kitang tanan batok sa posibling pagkatap sa COVID19 dinhi sa atong lungsod.,” said a post on Argao town’s official Facebook page.

(Our Mayor is appealing for the understanding of the people on the need to implement the One Bus Stop because of the need to also protect the public against the possible spread of COVID-19 in our town.)

The “One Bus Stop” policy was decided upon in a meeting which Mayor Allan Sesaldo called with members of the COVID-19 Municipal Crisis Team on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Argao town, like most Local Government Units in Cebu, remain under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

The town’s FB post said that passengers coming from Talisay City, Minglanilla town, Naga City, San Fernando, Caracr City, and Sibonga town will be made to board or disembark their respective buses at the old terminal in Barangay Poblacion in Argao.

It said that the municipal government will field their own buses to ferry commuters and serve the Guiwanon-Casay route and visa versa.

“Kining maong pamaagi gituyo aron hingpit nga ma monitor ang mga tawo nga manganhi sa Argao,” the post said.

(This policy was thought of to especially monitor the entry of people in Argao town.)