Mandaue has 1 more COVID case on May 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city of Mandaue has reported an additional COVID-19 case as of 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The patient, a 26-year-old woman, is from M.L. Quezon Street in Barangay Casuntingan.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Mandaue City Public Information Office said the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) were already set to conduct a disinfection of the areas recently visited by the patient.

“Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said.

According to the Mandaue City PIO, with the new case the total number of COVID patients in the city is 238, of which, 193 are from the Mandaue City Jail. The city also has 12 recoveries and 4 deaths due to the virus.

Aside from that, the city currently has 29 active cases in the community./dbs