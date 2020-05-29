Cebu Province logs 3 new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province logged three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 29, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced in a live press conference.

Garcia said the two new COVID-19 patients are female and are 33 years old and 57 years old.

She said that the third new case had been admitted at Camp Lapulapu Station Hospital in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The governor, however, refused to disclose the patient’s address pending verification.

On Friday, 179 samples were tested from Cebu Province.

These developments bring the total number of documented COVID-19 cases in the province to 147 with 14 deaths and 7 recoveries. /dbs