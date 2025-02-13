Argao shootout with police: Teener wounded, wanted man nabbed

LAPU-LAPU CITY — A 16-year-old boy was wounded as he shot it out with policemen, who were out to serve a warrant of arrest on a wanted person — the minor’s cohort, a 37-year-old man, who is facing an illegal drugs case.

Both the minor and the man, the subject of the warrant of arrest, surrendered when the boy got hit in the arm during the shootout.

This happened in Sitio Baclao, Barangay Mabasa, Argao town in southern Cebu at past midnight of Thursday, February 13, 2025 or at around 12:10 a.m.

Police Major Janus Giangan, Argao Police Station chief, identified the wanted man as Archie Delos Reyes, who was facing a case of illegal drugs.

The wounded boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Giangan said that they were serving a warrant of arrest against Delos Reyes that was issued by Argao Regional Trial Court (RTF) Branch 94 Judge May Faith Lledo Trumata-Rebotiaco for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Article II Section 5 and 11).

The Argao police chief said that as Delos Reyes and his minor cohort saw the approaching policemen, they suddenly pulled out their guns and opened fire to avoid being arrested.

Fortunately, they missed, Giangan said and that the policemen fired back hitting the minor in the hand.

After seeing the minor got hit, the police chief said that Delos Reyes stopped firing and surrendered. The wounded minor also gave up and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Bukton ug gamay nga tapsing sa aping…(ang iyang samad),” Giangan said, adding that the minor is currently recuperating at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The police also recovered at the crime scene a KG9 submachine-gun with a magazine and five bullets, a .45 caliber pistol with magazine and four bullets, and five fired cartridges.

They also recovered 52 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects worth P353,600.

Aside from the drug charges, both suspects would also be charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and for violating the Comelec Gun Ban.

