Hugging trees on Valentine’s Day? Join DENR’s campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Love can be expressed every day, but Valentine’s Day makes it more special to convey our feelings to people whom we hold dear.

And during this occasion, flowers are usually the centerpiece of the celebration.

This coming February 14, if you feel like you are too far from your family or do not have any lover to hug and spend time with, try hugging trees! Yes, the trees.

READ:

‘Galentine’s Day’: Are you girlies ready for it?

Kick off love month with love symbols over time

Love is never a waste of time

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through its regional office in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has once again called everyone to take part in their Tree Hugging Campaign which will mark its fourth year this year.

The campaign was initiated by the DENR Forest Management Bureau, said Ciselo Albiso, Development Management Officer II and Regional NGP Coordinator of DENR-7.

“The purpose of this campaign is to encourage, share, the benefit of the trees. In time also with Valentine’s Day, let us appreciate the beauty and importance, and the connection between humans and trees,” Albiso said on Philippine Information Agency Cebu’s Kapihan episode.

Citing information from a study, Albiso said that hugging trees could improve one’s mood and relieve stress.

There are no specific types of trees that should be hugged, Albiso said. Any tree can be hugged by someone as long as they must feel the presence of the tree and not just hugging one just for photo opportunities.

Through this campaign, people can also realize how great it is to have trees in our environment.

There are also no techniques in hugging the tree as long as you feel comfortable, Albiso said. However, he advised to be careful as sometimes, there might be ants or any insects that can cause itchiness to the body.

He added that it would also be nice if people hug trees with bigger trunks. This way, they may also realize its value to humans.

“Let us appreciate the trees, our forest, through this hugging campaign,” Albiso said.

One can visit the DENR facebook page about the requirements in joining the tree hugging campaign for the regional offices.

The special award, “Tree Hugging Champ 2025,” will be given to the most participative region, as determined by the number of individual submissions per region during the campaign. This award recognizes the region demonstrating the strongest regional support for tree conservation. Therefore, the use of designated hashtags per region is crucial.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP