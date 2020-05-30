Cebu City cops seize 15 loose guns in mountain brgys

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen have confiscated 15 loose firearms in the hinterland barangays of Cebu City in a week’s time.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said for this week — (May 25-29) — they had confiscated 15 loose firearms, 15 assorted ammunition, and 3 explosives.

Korret said they confiscated these guns and ammunition during their patrols in Cebu City’s mountain barangays namely Bonbon, Bout-Taup, Sinsin, Sudlon I, Sudlon II, Tabunan, Pung-ol, Babag, Kalunasan, Sapangdaku, Pamutan, and Toong.

He said their patrols were part of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro’s campaign to rid these areas of loose firearms, which posed a threat to the security of the community.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, chief of CMFC, said that their operation of the week was dubbed as “Oplan Dysprosium” which is in compliance still of the order of President Rodrigo Duterte about the efforts to end criminalities in the country.

“A move to account all loose firearms and as a proactive measure to prevent and control crimes,” said Korret.

He said that loose firearms, however, were surrendered by their owners to policemen, which showed that their community engagements had encouraged people owning loose firearms to surrender them to the police.

So far, they have confiscated or have taken into custody voluntarily surrendered at least 800 guns in these barangays since last year. /dbs