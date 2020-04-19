Chan plans to help Lapu’s personal care services workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personal care services workers are encouraged to fill up the online survey forms of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan on his Facebook page.

Chan said he wanted to know how many workers were there in this sector so that the city government could find a way to give them assistance.

Chan defined personal care services workers as those from barbershops, salons, massage parlors, gyms, karaoke bars, among others.

“Ato lang gusto makita kay sila man guy one of the most affected ba kay wala pa sila kabalik no unya naa tay gihatag nga mga relief goods,” said Chan.

(We just would like to find out how many they are because they are among the most affected in this crisis because they are among those who had not yet returned to work. Aside from that we also have relief goods ready for them.)

He said he wanted to know how many workers were there in these kinds of businesses after he received several text messages informing him about their plight.

Chan said these businesses had been among the most affected in this crisis especially since these esblishments were still not allowed to operate during the general community quarantine (GCQ).

“Plano nako kung unsa may makaya nato nga we can give them cash assistance para nila. Mao na akong gitanaw unsa sila kagidaghanon, kung makaya ba nato,” he added.

(I plan to give them help to the best of my capabilities and we can give them cash assistance. That is the reason I want a clearer picture of how many they are to find out if helping them financially is viable for the city government.)

He also said that the city government could not do this alone.

“Atong gi tan-aw na dili kini siya personally gikan sa syudad. Mangita ug nangita tag mga donors nga pwde maka tabang alang nila,” the mayor said.

(The way I look at it, the money for the assistance of these people would not come from the local government’s coffers. I will look and try to find donors, who can help us.

The survey is still on Chan’s official Facebook page for these employees to fill in./dbs