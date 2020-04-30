Cebu governor’s appeal to IATF: Ease further quarantine restrictions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has announced in a meeting with mayors on Saturday, May 30, that she will be making an appeal before the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force to further ease the province’s quarantine restrictions.

“I intend to appeal that because this is not what the province intends to do. Di ta magpabilin nga GCQ (We cannot remain under General Community Quarantine). We should move on to the next level and beyond that because we’re ready for that,” Garcia told mayors.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) on Saturday has announced on placing the entire Cebu island under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

This despite an earlier resolution of IATF-MEID issued on May 28 to place Cebu province under a more relaxed GCQ (MGCQ), which the Capitol has anticipated.

The meeting with mayors and officials from national government agencies at the Capitol on Saturday was intended for the province to prepare ‘a smooth transition’ from GCQ to MECQ. It is still ongoing as of this writing. /dbs

