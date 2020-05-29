Labella undergo COVID-19 tests: Negative four times

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Labella has been working overtime in the past two months as the city has been placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The health of the mayor did not go unnoticed to residents closely following the city’s updates and activities to control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Pagaw lagi ka mayor, dili kaha na COVID?,” said a netizen in one of the live press conferences of the Cebu City Public Information Office Facebook Page.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Labella admitted that in the past month he experienced cough due to the physical stress of going around the city to ensure order in the relief operations.

The mayor also spoke with a raspy voice indicating soreness in his throat.

For this reason, he submitted himself to swab tests four times to ensure his safety and the safety of the people around him.

“I have been tested four times ug salamat sa Ginoo, negative gyod ang result (and thanks to God, the results are negative),” said the mayor.

Labella assured the public that he was in good health although he was still recovering from cough.

He said that as the mayor, rest was not an easy option for him because the city was going through difficult times.

“Dili gyod pwede mopahulay kay kailangan ta sa katawhan. (We cannot rest because the people need us),” said the mayor.

The mayor thanked well-wishers and urged them to continue praying for the health of all city residents./dbs