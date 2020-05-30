Three-year-old boy drowns in Alcantara spring

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A three-year-old boy from Barangay Manga in Alcantara, Cebu, was found dead in a spring on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Jeremias Elardo of Alcantara Police Station said that the mother of the boy was the one who found the body of her child hours after she noticed her two children were not yet back from the spring.

In the initial investigation, the mother told police that she together with her two children — the 3-year-old boy and his hearing impaired six-year-old sister — were at the spring at 10:30 a.m. to do their laundry there.

The boy and his sister allegedly asked that they go home ahead. She was there at the spring for quite a while, and when she arrived home from the spring, she found out that the kids were still not at home.

So she hurriedly went back to the spring, and it was there that she found the body of her son floating on the water.

Elardo said that the boy must have slipped from some of the rocks in the spring and fell into the water and drowned.

He said that the water of the spring was not so deep for an adult, but for a boy of three, it was enough to cause him to drown.

As of this time, Elardo said that the barangay captain already condoned the area and had assigned Barangay tanods to guard and warn people who would try to take a bath in the spring./dbs