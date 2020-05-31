Mandaue to public: Be extra cautious as city goes into GCQ starting June 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As Mandaue City officially downgrades in quarantine category from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine on Monday, June 1, 2020, the city government has posted some guidelines that would best help Mandauehanons in this new set-up.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office Facebook page posted on Sunday, May 31, 2020, some guidelines that the public should remember as the city would shift to GCQ.

Look: Executive Order 77, showing Mandaue City’s GCQ guidelines

In the Facebook post of Mandaue City’s PIO, they reminded the public that you could be infected by the virus with direct contact of the person, who had already contracted the virus through droplets and not through air transmission.

If going outside of the house refrain from touching unnecessary things or if doing so immediately wash your hands with water or alcohol to avoid the spread of the virus or get infected by the virus unknowingly.

As more businesses will resume on June 1, 2020, more people will be seen on the streets to go to work or to get home from work, the city is again reminding everyone to practice the “new normal” when outside of their homes and that is to practice social distancing, wearing of masks at all times and by regularly washing their hands.

“Mandaue City will downgrade its status on June 1, 2020. However, we should remember that we are still under COMMUNITY QUARANTINE. Meaning, our movements should still be limited and be careful when going out,” the Mandaue City PIO posted on its Facebook page.

Aside from these reminders, Mandauehanons can also avail of the temporary public transportation prepared by the city.

These are the Ceres buses, that will ferry the public within the city and routes going to Lapu-Lapu and to some border checkpoints in Cebu City. The bus fare is pegged at P11.

As of May 30, 2020, Mandaue City has already 259 COVID-19 cases with 14 recoveries and five deaths. Most of the recorded cases are inmates at the Mandaue City Jail. /dbs