Duterte still in Davao, will address nation on Thursday – Palace

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is set to address the nation and meet the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases in Davao City on Thursday, Malacañang said.

During a televised briefing Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte is still in Davao to check on the situation in Mindanao.

“Ngayong siya po ay nasa Mindanao, hindi lang naman po siya nag-reunion, tinitignan din nya kung ano nangyari dyan sa Mindanao at in fact, magkakaroon siya ng official functions dyan sa Davao, kasama na po ang paguulat sa bayan at ang pagmemeeting nya sa ilang mga myembro ng IATF,” Roque said.

(Now that he is in Mindanao, he is not only there for reunion. He is only looking inot the situation in Mindanao. In fact, he will have official functions in Davao including an address to the nation and meeting with some IATF members.)

“Pupunta po ang ilang myembro ng IATF sa Davao para doon sa address at pagpupulong.”

(Some members of the IATF will go to Davao for the address and meeting.)

“If I’m not mistaken, it will happen on the 4th, Thursday, he further said.

Duterte returned to Davao City on Saturday, Roque earlier said.

It was the President’s second visit to Davao City since several areas were placed under enhanced community quarantine in mid-March.

Davao City, just like Metro Manila, is under general community quarantine (GCQ) status from June 1 to June 15 amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

