Cebu City bares PUV routes for ‘new normal’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government on Monday, June 1, 2020, revealed the initial 17 routes that public utility vehicles (PUVs) are expected to ply under the “new normal.”

Lawyer Rey Gealon, in a live press conference, announced that the city’s planning board and transportation offices worked with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) in coming up with the routes.

“These are based on the density of the passengers who are expected to ride our public utility vehicles in various areas in the city,” said Gealon in Cebuano.

“Among the things we also factored in are the estimated travel time, intervals, volume of vehicles within roads, and time and motion studies,” he added.

Gealon said most of the routes for Cebu City during the general community quarantine (GCQ) phase will be passing through commercial and residential communities.

He also said a total of 221 buses and modernized public utility jeepneys (PUJs) are expected to accommodate passengers in these routes.

However, he added that not all will be deployed at once.

“This is why our good mayor is asking for everyone to extend their patience as adjustments are made along the way to improve our situation,” Gealon said.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Facebook posted the list of PUV routes approved by LTFRB – 7, some of which covered the neighboring cities of Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

See below the complete list of routes, and the corresponding locations of their designated stops:

ROUTE (and vice-versa) LOCATION OF DESIGNATED STOPS Cebu City – Lapu-Lapu City (Route 1) Cebu South Bus Terminal Robinsons Fuente Robinsons Galleria Cebu North Bus Terminal Pacific Mall MEPZ 1 MCIA Cebu City – Lapu-Lapu City (Route 2) -FROM CSBT- Cebu South Bus Terminal P. Del Rosario Imus Street Gen. Maxlim Avenue Extension S. Osmeña Boulevard Juan Luna Avenue Extension A. Soriano Avenue F. Cabahug Street M. Logarta Avenue Mantawi Drive Plaridel Street (Mandaue Causeway) U.N. Avenue Marcelo Fernan Bridge Old Patiller Road M.L Quezon National Highway -FROM LAPU-LAPU CITY- M.L. Quezon National Highway Old Patiller Road Marcelo Fernan Bridge U.N. Avenue Plaridel Street (Mandaue Causeway) Jose L. Briones Street Ouano Avenue C.D. Seno Street Mantawi Drive M. Logarta Avenue F. Cabahug Street A. Soriano Avenue Juan Luna Avenue Extension S. Osmeña Boulevard General Maxilom Extension Imus Street P. Del Rosario Street N. Bacalso Avenue CSBT OPPRA – Carbon OPPRA Capitol Grounds Jones Avenue Carbon Public Market Busay – Carbon Busay JY Square UP Cebu Escario Street Capitol Grounds Fuente Osmeña Jones Avenue DOH – 7 Headquarters Abellana National High School Metro Colon Carbon Public Market Guadalupe – Ayala, SM Mabolo Church SM City Cebu PUJ Terminal Mabolo Church Ayala Center PUJ Terminal Asilo Fooda (Mango Branch) Gen. Maxilom Avenue Robinsons Fuente Fuente Circle Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center B. Rodriguez Street V. Rama Avenue corner Banawa (former PRC headquarters) Fooda (Guadalupe Branch) Guadalupe Church Cebu City Hall – IT Park (via Robinsons Galleria) *existing BEEP route Cebu City Hall Robinsons Galleria Cebu Business Park IT Park Sykes Panagdait – Banawa (via Happy Valley) *existing BEEP route R. Duterte Street Happy Valley Fuente Osmeña Ramos Street D. Jakosalem Street Cebu Business Park Labangon – SM City Cebu (via SRP) -FROM F.LLAMAS –

F. Llamas (Labangon) F. Vestil Road Cebu South Coastal Road

(via CSCR U-turn slot) M.J. Cuenco Avenue Legaspi Extension Sergio Osmeña Boulevard Kaohsiung Street (SM City Cebu) -FROM KAOHSIUNG STREET- Kaohsiung Street (SM City Cebu) A. Soriano Avenue Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension Sergio Osmeña Boulevard Legaspi Extension M.J. Cuenco Avenue Cebu South Coastal Road F. Vestil Road N. Bacalso Avenue SM – Seaside – IT Park -FROM SM SEASIDE-

SM Seaside P. Del Rosario Street Imus Street Gen. Maxilom Avenue Gorordo Avenue Archbishop Reyes Avenue Salinas Drive I.T. Park -FROM I.T. PARK- I.T. Park Salinas Drive Archbishop Reyes Avenue Gorordo Avenue Gen. Maxilom Avenue Imus Street P. Del Rosario Street N. Bacalso Avenue SM Seaside Bulacao (Citi Hardware) – Capitol (via Osmeña Boulevard) N. Bacalso Avenue (Citi Hardware) Osmeña Boulevard Fuente Osmeña N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds) Don Gil Garcia Street M. Velez Street V. Rama Avenue N. Bacalso Avenue Bulacao (Citi Hardware) – Capitol (via V. Rama Avenue) N. Bacalso Avenue (Citi Hardware) V. Rama Avenue M. Velez Street Don Gil Garcia Street N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds) Osmeña Boulevard Fuente Osmeña Osmeña Boulevard N. Bacalso Avenue CIBUS ROUTE IL Corso SM Seaside F. Festil Road N. Bacalso (Mambaling) Cebu South Bus Terminal Osmeña Boulevard (Jones) Capitol Grounds Escario Street JY Square Salinas Drive I.T. Park SM Seaside – Talisay City (via N. Bacalso) *route in counter-clockwise and clockwise manners SM Seaside F. Vestil Road N. Bacalso Avenue Shopwise Mambaling Pardo Bulacao Tabunok, Talisay City Talamban Road – V. Rama Avenue -FROM TALAMBAN ROAD (METROPOLIS) Talamban Road (Metropolis) Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue Salinas Drive Gorordo Avenue N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds) Osmeña Boulevard Fuente Circle B. Rodriguez Street V. Rama Avenue -FROM V. RAMA AVENUE- V. Rama Avenue M. Velez Street Don Gil Garcia Street N. Escario Street Gorordo Avenue Salinas Drive Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue Talamban Road H. Abellana Street (Tintay Street) – Colon *portions include existing 13C route -FROM H. ABELLANA STREET- H. Abellana Street Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue Pope John Paul II Avenue Cardinal Rosales Avenue Ayala Road Gorordo Avenue Gen. Maxilom Avenue Fuente Osmeña Osmeña Bouelvard Colon Street -FROM COLON- Colon Street Leon Kilat Street N. Bacalso Avenue Osmeña Boulevard Fuente Osmeña General Maxilom Avenue Gorordo Avenue Ayala Road Cardinal Rosalies Ave Pope John Paul Avenue Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue H. Abellana Street Talamban – Cebu City Hall -FROM TALAMBAN- Talamban Barangay Hall Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue Pope John Paul II Avenue Juan Luna Avenue Extension Soriano Avenue Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension B. Benedicto Street 13th Avenue Legaspi Extension M.J. Cuenco Avenue M.C. Briones Street (Cebu City Hall) D. Jakosalem Street Osmeña Boulevard -FROM CEBU CITY HALL- M.C. Briones Street (Cebu City Hall) D. Jakosalem Street Osmeña Boulevard M.J. Cuenco Avenue Legaspi Extension Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard 13th Avenue B. Benedicto Street J. De Veyra Street Juan Luna Avenue Extension Pope John Paul II Avenue Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue Talamban Road Tisa – Mabolo (via Katipunan Street) -FROM TISA BARANGAY HALL- Katipunan Street Salvador Street R. Duterte Street M. Velez Street Don Gil Garcia Street N. Escario Street Mindanao Avenue Cardinal Rosales Avenue F. Cabahug Street (Sykes) Hernan Cortes Street G. Lopez Jaena Street M.J. Cuenco Avenue -FROM MABOLO- M.J. Cuenco Avenue Imus Street M. J. Cuenco Avenue Extension M. J. Cuenco Avenue Osmeña Boulevard N. Bacalso Avenue F. Llamas Street Katipunan Street