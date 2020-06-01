outbrain

Cebu City bares PUV routes for ‘new normal’

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | June 01,2020 - 05:37 PM
Map of Cebu City | Google Maps

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government on Monday, June 1, 2020,  revealed the initial 17 routes that public utility vehicles (PUVs) are expected to ply under the “new normal.”

Lawyer Rey Gealon, in a live press conference, announced that the city’s planning board and transportation offices worked with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) in coming up with the routes.

“These are based on the density of the passengers who are expected to ride our public utility vehicles in various areas in the city,” said Gealon in Cebuano.

“Among the things we also factored in are the estimated travel time, intervals, volume of vehicles within roads, and time and motion studies,” he added.

Gealon said most of the routes for Cebu City during the general community quarantine (GCQ) phase will be passing through commercial and residential communities.

READ MORE: Cebu City under GCQ starting June 1

He also said a total of 221 buses and modernized public utility jeepneys (PUJs) are expected to accommodate passengers in these routes.

However, he added that not all will be deployed at once.

“This is why our good mayor is asking for everyone to extend their patience as adjustments are made along the way to improve our situation,” Gealon said.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Facebook posted the list of PUV routes approved by LTFRB – 7, some of which covered the neighboring cities of Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

See below the complete list of routes, and the corresponding locations of their designated stops:

ROUTE (and vice-versa)

LOCATION OF DESIGNATED STOPS

Cebu City – Lapu-Lapu City

(Route 1)

Cebu South Bus Terminal

Robinsons Fuente

Robinsons Galleria

Cebu North Bus Terminal

Pacific Mall

MEPZ 1

MCIA

Cebu City – Lapu-Lapu City

(Route 2)

-FROM CSBT-

Cebu South Bus Terminal

P. Del Rosario

Imus Street

Gen. Maxlim Avenue Extension

S. Osmeña Boulevard

Juan Luna Avenue Extension

A. Soriano Avenue

F. Cabahug Street

M. Logarta Avenue

Mantawi Drive

Plaridel Street (Mandaue Causeway)

U.N. Avenue

Marcelo Fernan Bridge

Old Patiller Road

M.L Quezon National Highway

 -FROM LAPU-LAPU CITY-

M.L. Quezon National Highway

Old Patiller Road

Marcelo Fernan Bridge

U.N. Avenue

Plaridel Street (Mandaue Causeway)

Jose L. Briones Street

Ouano Avenue

C.D. Seno Street

Mantawi Drive

M. Logarta Avenue

F. Cabahug Street

A. Soriano Avenue

Juan Luna Avenue Extension

S. Osmeña Boulevard

General Maxilom Extension

Imus Street

P. Del Rosario Street

N. Bacalso Avenue

CSBT
OPPRA – Carbon OPPRA

Capitol Grounds

Jones Avenue

Carbon Public Market

Busay – Carbon Busay

JY Square

UP Cebu

Escario Street

Capitol Grounds

Fuente Osmeña

Jones Avenue

DOH – 7 Headquarters

Abellana National High School

Metro Colon

Carbon Public Market
Guadalupe – Ayala, SM Mabolo Church

SM City Cebu PUJ Terminal

Mabolo Church

Ayala Center PUJ Terminal

Asilo

Fooda (Mango Branch)

Gen. Maxilom Avenue

Robinsons Fuente

Fuente Circle

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

B. Rodriguez Street

V. Rama Avenue corner Banawa (former PRC headquarters)

Fooda (Guadalupe Branch)

Guadalupe Church

Cebu City Hall – IT Park (via Robinsons Galleria)

*existing BEEP route

 Cebu City Hall

Robinsons Galleria

Cebu Business Park

IT Park

Sykes Panagdait – Banawa (via Happy Valley)

*existing BEEP route

R. Duterte Street

Happy Valley

Fuente Osmeña

Ramos Street

D. Jakosalem Street

Cebu Business Park

Labangon – SM City Cebu (via SRP) -FROM F.LLAMAS –


F. Llamas (Labangon)

F. Vestil Road

Cebu South Coastal Road
(via CSCR U-turn slot)

M.J. Cuenco Avenue

Legaspi Extension

Sergio Osmeña Boulevard

Kaohsiung Street (SM City Cebu)

-FROM KAOHSIUNG STREET-

Kaohsiung Street (SM City Cebu)

A. Soriano Avenue

Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension

Sergio Osmeña Boulevard

Legaspi Extension

M.J. Cuenco Avenue

Cebu South Coastal Road

F. Vestil Road

N. Bacalso Avenue
SM – Seaside – IT Park -FROM SM SEASIDE-


SM Seaside

P. Del Rosario Street

Imus Street

Gen. Maxilom Avenue

Gorordo Avenue

Archbishop Reyes Avenue

Salinas Drive

I.T. Park

 -FROM I.T. PARK-

I.T. Park

Salinas Drive

Archbishop Reyes Avenue

Gorordo Avenue

Gen. Maxilom Avenue

Imus Street

P. Del Rosario Street

N. Bacalso Avenue

SM Seaside

Bulacao (Citi Hardware) – Capitol (via Osmeña Boulevard) N. Bacalso Avenue (Citi Hardware)

Osmeña Boulevard

Fuente Osmeña

N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds)

Don Gil Garcia Street

M. Velez Street

V. Rama Avenue

N. Bacalso Avenue

Bulacao (Citi Hardware) – Capitol (via V. Rama Avenue) N. Bacalso Avenue (Citi Hardware)

V. Rama Avenue

M. Velez Street

Don Gil Garcia Street

N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds)

Osmeña Boulevard

Fuente Osmeña

Osmeña Boulevard

N. Bacalso Avenue

CIBUS ROUTE IL Corso

SM Seaside

F. Festil Road

N. Bacalso (Mambaling)

Cebu South Bus Terminal

Osmeña Boulevard (Jones)

Capitol Grounds

Escario Street

JY Square

Salinas Drive

I.T. Park

SM Seaside – Talisay City (via N. Bacalso)

*route in counter-clockwise and clockwise manners

 SM Seaside

F. Vestil Road

N. Bacalso Avenue

Shopwise Mambaling

Pardo

Bulacao

Tabunok, Talisay City

Talamban Road – V. Rama Avenue -FROM TALAMBAN ROAD (METROPOLIS)

Talamban Road (Metropolis)

Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue

Salinas Drive

Gorordo Avenue

N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds)

Osmeña Boulevard

Fuente Circle

B. Rodriguez Street

V. Rama Avenue

 -FROM V. RAMA AVENUE-

V. Rama Avenue

M. Velez Street

Don Gil Garcia Street

N. Escario Street

Gorordo Avenue

Salinas Drive

Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue

Talamban Road

H. Abellana Street (Tintay Street) – Colon

*portions include existing 13C route

-FROM H. ABELLANA STREET-

H. Abellana Street

Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue

Pope John Paul II Avenue

Cardinal Rosales Avenue

Ayala Road

Gorordo Avenue

Gen. Maxilom Avenue

Fuente Osmeña

Osmeña Bouelvard

Colon Street

 -FROM COLON-

Colon Street

Leon Kilat Street

N. Bacalso Avenue

Osmeña Boulevard

Fuente Osmeña

General Maxilom Avenue

Gorordo Avenue

Ayala Road

Cardinal Rosalies Ave

Pope John Paul Avenue

Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue

H. Abellana Street

Talamban – Cebu City Hall -FROM TALAMBAN-

Talamban Barangay Hall

Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue

Pope John Paul II Avenue

Juan Luna Avenue Extension

  1. Soriano Avenue

Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension

B. Benedicto Street

13th Avenue

Legaspi Extension

M.J. Cuenco Avenue

M.C. Briones Street (Cebu City Hall)

D. Jakosalem Street

Osmeña Boulevard

 -FROM CEBU CITY HALL-

M.C. Briones Street (Cebu City Hall)

D. Jakosalem Street

Osmeña Boulevard

M.J. Cuenco Avenue

Legaspi Extension

Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard

13th Avenue

B. Benedicto Street

J. De Veyra Street

Juan Luna Avenue Extension

Pope John Paul II Avenue

Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue

Talamban Road

Tisa – Mabolo (via Katipunan Street) -FROM TISA BARANGAY HALL-

Katipunan Street

Salvador Street

R. Duterte Street

M. Velez Street

Don Gil Garcia Street

N. Escario Street

Mindanao Avenue

Cardinal Rosales Avenue

F. Cabahug Street (Sykes)

Hernan Cortes Street

G. Lopez Jaena Street

M.J. Cuenco Avenue

-FROM MABOLO-

M.J. Cuenco Avenue

Imus Street

M. J. Cuenco Avenue Extension

M. J. Cuenco Avenue

Osmeña Boulevard

N. Bacalso Avenue

F. Llamas Street

Katipunan Street

