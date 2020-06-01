Cebu City bares PUV routes for ‘new normal’
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government on Monday, June 1, 2020, revealed the initial 17 routes that public utility vehicles (PUVs) are expected to ply under the “new normal.”
Lawyer Rey Gealon, in a live press conference, announced that the city’s planning board and transportation offices worked with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) in coming up with the routes.
“These are based on the density of the passengers who are expected to ride our public utility vehicles in various areas in the city,” said Gealon in Cebuano.
“Among the things we also factored in are the estimated travel time, intervals, volume of vehicles within roads, and time and motion studies,” he added.
Gealon said most of the routes for Cebu City during the general community quarantine (GCQ) phase will be passing through commercial and residential communities.
He also said a total of 221 buses and modernized public utility jeepneys (PUJs) are expected to accommodate passengers in these routes.
However, he added that not all will be deployed at once.
“This is why our good mayor is asking for everyone to extend their patience as adjustments are made along the way to improve our situation,” Gealon said.
Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Facebook posted the list of PUV routes approved by LTFRB – 7, some of which covered the neighboring cities of Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.
See below the complete list of routes, and the corresponding locations of their designated stops:
|
ROUTE (and vice-versa)
|
LOCATION OF DESIGNATED STOPS
|Cebu City – Lapu-Lapu City
(Route 1)
|Cebu South Bus Terminal
Robinsons Fuente
Robinsons Galleria
Cebu North Bus Terminal
Pacific Mall
MEPZ 1
MCIA
|Cebu City – Lapu-Lapu City
(Route 2)
|-FROM CSBT-
Cebu South Bus Terminal
P. Del Rosario
Imus Street
Gen. Maxlim Avenue Extension
S. Osmeña Boulevard
Juan Luna Avenue Extension
A. Soriano Avenue
F. Cabahug Street
M. Logarta Avenue
Mantawi Drive
Plaridel Street (Mandaue Causeway)
U.N. Avenue
Marcelo Fernan Bridge
Old Patiller Road
M.L Quezon National Highway
|-FROM LAPU-LAPU CITY-
M.L. Quezon National Highway
Old Patiller Road
Marcelo Fernan Bridge
U.N. Avenue
Plaridel Street (Mandaue Causeway)
Jose L. Briones Street
Ouano Avenue
C.D. Seno Street
Mantawi Drive
M. Logarta Avenue
F. Cabahug Street
A. Soriano Avenue
Juan Luna Avenue Extension
S. Osmeña Boulevard
General Maxilom Extension
Imus Street
P. Del Rosario Street
N. Bacalso Avenue
CSBT
|OPPRA – Carbon
|OPPRA
Capitol Grounds
Jones Avenue
Carbon Public Market
|Busay – Carbon
|Busay
JY Square
UP Cebu
Escario Street
Capitol Grounds
Fuente Osmeña
Jones Avenue
DOH – 7 Headquarters
Abellana National High School
Metro Colon
Carbon Public Market
|Guadalupe – Ayala, SM
|Mabolo Church
SM City Cebu PUJ Terminal
Mabolo Church
Ayala Center PUJ Terminal
Asilo
Fooda (Mango Branch)
Gen. Maxilom Avenue
Robinsons Fuente
Fuente Circle
Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center
B. Rodriguez Street
V. Rama Avenue corner Banawa (former PRC headquarters)
Fooda (Guadalupe Branch)
Guadalupe Church
|Cebu City Hall – IT Park (via Robinsons Galleria)
*existing BEEP route
|Cebu City Hall
Robinsons Galleria
Cebu Business Park
IT Park
|Sykes Panagdait – Banawa (via Happy Valley)
*existing BEEP route
|R. Duterte Street
Happy Valley
Fuente Osmeña
Ramos Street
D. Jakosalem Street
Cebu Business Park
|Labangon – SM City Cebu (via SRP)
|-FROM F.LLAMAS –
F. Vestil Road
Cebu South Coastal Road
M.J. Cuenco Avenue
Legaspi Extension
Sergio Osmeña Boulevard
Kaohsiung Street (SM City Cebu)
|-FROM KAOHSIUNG STREET-
Kaohsiung Street (SM City Cebu)
A. Soriano Avenue
Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension
Sergio Osmeña Boulevard
Legaspi Extension
M.J. Cuenco Avenue
Cebu South Coastal Road
F. Vestil Road
N. Bacalso Avenue
|SM – Seaside – IT Park
|-FROM SM SEASIDE-
P. Del Rosario Street
Imus Street
Gen. Maxilom Avenue
Gorordo Avenue
Archbishop Reyes Avenue
Salinas Drive
I.T. Park
|-FROM I.T. PARK-
I.T. Park
Salinas Drive
Archbishop Reyes Avenue
Gorordo Avenue
Gen. Maxilom Avenue
Imus Street
P. Del Rosario Street
N. Bacalso Avenue
SM Seaside
|Bulacao (Citi Hardware) – Capitol (via Osmeña Boulevard)
|N. Bacalso Avenue (Citi Hardware)
Osmeña Boulevard
Fuente Osmeña
N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds)
Don Gil Garcia Street
M. Velez Street
V. Rama Avenue
N. Bacalso Avenue
|Bulacao (Citi Hardware) – Capitol (via V. Rama Avenue)
|N. Bacalso Avenue (Citi Hardware)
V. Rama Avenue
M. Velez Street
Don Gil Garcia Street
N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds)
Osmeña Boulevard
Fuente Osmeña
Osmeña Boulevard
N. Bacalso Avenue
|CIBUS ROUTE
|IL Corso
SM Seaside
F. Festil Road
N. Bacalso (Mambaling)
Cebu South Bus Terminal
Osmeña Boulevard (Jones)
Capitol Grounds
Escario Street
JY Square
Salinas Drive
I.T. Park
|SM Seaside – Talisay City (via N. Bacalso)
*route in counter-clockwise and clockwise manners
|SM Seaside
F. Vestil Road
N. Bacalso Avenue
Shopwise Mambaling
Pardo
Bulacao
Tabunok, Talisay City
|Talamban Road – V. Rama Avenue
|-FROM TALAMBAN ROAD (METROPOLIS)
Talamban Road (Metropolis)
Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue
Salinas Drive
Gorordo Avenue
N. Escario Street (Capitol Grounds)
Osmeña Boulevard
Fuente Circle
B. Rodriguez Street
V. Rama Avenue
|-FROM V. RAMA AVENUE-
V. Rama Avenue
M. Velez Street
Don Gil Garcia Street
N. Escario Street
Gorordo Avenue
Salinas Drive
Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue
Talamban Road
|H. Abellana Street (Tintay Street) – Colon
*portions include existing 13C route
|-FROM H. ABELLANA STREET-
H. Abellana Street
Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue
Pope John Paul II Avenue
Cardinal Rosales Avenue
Ayala Road
Gorordo Avenue
Gen. Maxilom Avenue
Fuente Osmeña
Osmeña Bouelvard
Colon Street
|-FROM COLON-
Colon Street
Leon Kilat Street
N. Bacalso Avenue
Osmeña Boulevard
Fuente Osmeña
General Maxilom Avenue
Gorordo Avenue
Ayala Road
Cardinal Rosalies Ave
Pope John Paul Avenue
Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue
H. Abellana Street
|Talamban – Cebu City Hall
|-FROM TALAMBAN-
Talamban Barangay Hall
Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue
Pope John Paul II Avenue
Juan Luna Avenue Extension
Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension
B. Benedicto Street
13th Avenue
Legaspi Extension
M.J. Cuenco Avenue
M.C. Briones Street (Cebu City Hall)
D. Jakosalem Street
Osmeña Boulevard
|-FROM CEBU CITY HALL-
M.C. Briones Street (Cebu City Hall)
D. Jakosalem Street
Osmeña Boulevard
M.J. Cuenco Avenue
Legaspi Extension
Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard
13th Avenue
B. Benedicto Street
J. De Veyra Street
Juan Luna Avenue Extension
Pope John Paul II Avenue
Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue
Talamban Road
|Tisa – Mabolo (via Katipunan Street)
|-FROM TISA BARANGAY HALL-
Katipunan Street
Salvador Street
R. Duterte Street
M. Velez Street
Don Gil Garcia Street
N. Escario Street
Mindanao Avenue
Cardinal Rosales Avenue
F. Cabahug Street (Sykes)
Hernan Cortes Street
G. Lopez Jaena Street
M.J. Cuenco Avenue
|-FROM MABOLO-
M.J. Cuenco Avenue
Imus Street
M. J. Cuenco Avenue Extension
M. J. Cuenco Avenue
Osmeña Boulevard
N. Bacalso Avenue
F. Llamas Street
Katipunan Street
