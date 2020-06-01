Gunmen kill Lapu-Lapu JO in Bankal attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old job order employee of Lapu-Lapu City government was shot and killed by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen in Sitio Coles, Barangay Bankal at past 1 p.m. today, June 1, 2020.

Ryan Fuentes Daño died after he was shot several times in the body by one of the unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen as Daño was fixing a light at an electric post along the road in Barangay Bankal, said Police Captain Aibert Jay Samson, Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 5 chief.

Initial investigation showed that Daño of Barangay Agus was trying to fix the light of an electric post along Barangay Bankal when two motorcycle-riding gunmen stopped near the victim.

The backrider pulled out a gun, a .45 caliber pistol, and shot Daño three times hitting him in the right side of the body and the left shoulder.

The gunman and his cohort fled on the motorcycle after Daño fell to the ground.

Despite his wounds, Daño still manage to get up and run to a nearby house to ask for help.

However, Daño later collapsed and died due to his gunshot wounds.

Samson said they were still looking for witnesses who might have seen the shooting incident.

In the meantime, the investigators were communicating with the family of Daño to get more information about the activities he was involved in./dbs