PRO-7 to plan for new normal in police operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is conducting a study to come up with strategy for police operations in line with the new normal amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the PRO-7, said that as policemen continue to perform anti-illegal drugs and other anti-criminality operations, their health are always at risk as they are prone to contracting the virus during their operations.

This he said as most policemen who tested positive for COVID-19 recently contracted the virus from those arrested during buy-busts operations. This is why Ferro wants a strategy that will help to protect policemen while on duty.

“We are trying to employ some techniques on how people cannot be infected with the virus while conducting illegal drugs operation,” said Ferro, adding the plan will be proposed by personnel from the intelligence division.

Ideas from other departments will also be welcome. They are set to meet this week to discuss proposed plans.

According to Ferro, the strategy should be put into place in preparation for the possible comeback of illegal drug traders, whose illegal activities have been restricted due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Ferro assured the public that PRO-7 cops will also be ready for that comeback with their relentless operations while also providing support on the fight against COVID-19. /bmjo