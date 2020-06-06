PPEs, face masks now included in wish list of Barrio Luz Elementary School

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Adopting to the new normal, officials of the Barrio Luz Elementary Schools in Cebu City have included thermals scanners, face masks, PPEs, and other items that will protect students and teachers from the coronavirus disease in their wish list for the incoming school year.

An advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of Barangay Luz says that the school is now asking for donations under the education department’s #BRIGADAESKWELA2020 and #AdoptASchoolProgram from barangay officials, alumni, private companies and individuals and Non-Government Organizations “para sa kaayohan sa mga estudyante nga agi og pagpangandam para sa pag-abli sa atong tulunghaan sa umaabut nga August 24, 2020 (for the benefit of our pupils and as a preparation for the opening of classes on August 24, 2020.)”

Their appeal for donation include thermal scanner; hand sanitizing equipment; cleaning tools; face masks/face shields, gloves and PPEs; multivitamins; reproduction materials, gadgets, and items for psychological first aid.

“Ang lista sa mga donasyon ug ang mga pangalan sa donors (The list of the donations and the names of the donors) shall be forwarded to the Office of the Superintendent for Record and Accounting purposes,” the advisory said.

The Barrio Luz Elementary School is still being used as an isolation center for COVID-positive patients in the barangay.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, Barangay Luz officials posted on its FB page that their barangay remains under lockdown because they continue to have several active cases of the infection.